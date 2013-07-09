By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, July 9 The world's largest pilots
union rebuked the federal agency handling the investigation of
Saturday's passenger jet crash in San Francisco, and said it had
released too much information too quickly, which could lead to
wrong conclusions and compromise safety.
Releasing data from the flight's black boxes without full
investigative information for context "has fueled rampant
speculation" about the cause of the crash, the Air Line Pilots
Association International said in a statement on Tuesday.
The criticism came after the National Transportation Safety
Board on Monday gave a detailed account of the flight's final
minutes in a regular daily update on the crash.
The NTSB is the lead investigator of Asiana Airlines flight
214, a Boeing 777 that broke apart and burned after
crash-landing short of the runway. Two teenage Chinese
passengers were killed, and more than 180 other people were
injured in the first fatal accident involving a 777 since the
plane was introduced in 1995.
ALPA had criticized the NTSB on Monday for releasing too
much information. But on Tuesday, it said the agency had not
provided enough context, and urged the agency to "elaborate on
factual material that has been excluded from public releases but
must be considered in determining not only what happened, but
why."
Answering ALPA's criticism, NTSB spokeswoman Kelly Nantel
said the agency routinely provided factual updates during
investigations.
"For the public to have confidence in the investigative
process, transparency and accuracy are critical," Nantel said.
NTSB Chairman Deborah Hersman was due to brief reporters
Tuesday. On Monday, she said the plane was below its target
landing speed for more than half a minute before impact. That
information expanded on data released Sunday that indicated the
plane was below speed during the final seven seconds.
Hersman said the plane was traveling at 134 knots, or
nautical miles per hour, 34 seconds before impact, well below
the landing speed of 137 knots. The plane continued to slow down
and when it hit the ground, the speed was 106 knots, she said.
Hersman cautioned on Monday that the NTSB and other agencies
were still interviewing the four pilots from the flight, and she
said it was premature to draw conclusions. She also said the
flight data recorder would be cross-checked with air traffic
control logs, radar and the cockpit voice recorder.
ALPA, the Washington, D.C.-based union that represents more
than 50,000 pilots in the United States and Canada, said the
NTSB statements gave the impression that the agency had "already
determined probable cause."
Asiana Airlines, based in South Korea, has said the pilot at
the controls, Lee Kang-kuk, was still training on Boeing 777
jets and his supervisor was making his first flight as a
trainer. Lee had 43 hours of experience flying the long-range
jet, the airline said.
Earlier Tuesday, Hersman said in a TV interview that the
agency wanted to understand the pilot's experience.
Aviation experts said the low speeds during the plane's
final approach suggested that the pilots probably had time to
realize the plane was stalling and to react.
Passengers also have reported that the plane was rolling
from side to side during the approach, which in calm winds is
another indication of stalling, said Hans Weber, president of
TECOP International Inc and an aerospace consultant who has been
an adviser to the FAA.
As soon as a plane goes below the minimum speed for a
landing, there should be a vibration in the controls meant to
warn pilots of a stall, he said.
"If they had commanded full throttle at that point," Weber
said, "there's a good chance they would have made it."