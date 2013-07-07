July 7 Two passengers killed in the crash of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 landing at San Francisco were identified as 16-year-old Chinese nationals, an airline spokesperson said on Sunday.

The dead were identified as Ye Meng Yuan and Wang Lin Jia, both students, Asiana Airlines said.

The Boeing 777 crashed on Saturday, bursting into flames, killing two young passengers and injuring more than 180 people, officials said. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Bill Trott)