Feb 3 Several people were killed and more than two dozen injured when a tour bus collided with another vehicle on a Southern California highway, then flipped over, fire officials said on Sunday.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time reporting a tour bus rolled over after colliding with another vehicle on Highway 38 near Mentone, about 70 miles (113 km) east of Los Angeles.

"Parties in the tour bus were ejected from the bus. ... We have multiple fatalities on the scene," fire department spokesman Eric Sherwin told Reuters.

Sherwin was unable to say how many people were killed in the accident or provide the name of the charter company. He said 27 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The highway is one of three roads leading to Big Bear Lake, a recreational area popular with skiers, Sherwin said. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Stacey Joyce)