Sept 28 At least five people were killed in Burbank, California early Saturday morning when a car hit a pillar, burst into flames and trapped them inside, police said.

A Nissan vehicle was ablaze when rescue workers arrived at the scene, according to Burbank Police Sergeant Darin Ryburn.

"It was fully engulfed," he said. "It struck a concrete pillar."

At least five people were killed, he said, but police were uncertain of the number because of the condition of the car.

An 18-year-old woman was found alive outside of the car and was rushed to Los Angeles County University of Southern California Medical Center, he said.

"She was coherent when we arrived," said Ryburn, who added that he had no information about who the occupants were or where they were traveling. (Reporting By Noreen O'Donnell; Editing by Greg McCune)