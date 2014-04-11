(Refiles to add dropped word "in" in headline)

LOS ANGELES, April 10 Multiple fatalities were reported on Thursday when a FedEx truck collided with a tour bus in Northern California, sparking a fire, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

A spokeswoman for FedEx Corp, Bonnie Kourvelas, said the company was aware of reports that one of its trucks had collided with a tour bus.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic accident on I-5 in California," she said.

