By Kristina Cooke and Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 11
SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 Tapes of 911 emergency
calls made moments after the Asiana plane crash at San Francisco
airport last Saturday reveal panic and confusion, with
passengers describing severe injuries and long waits for help.
The California Highway Patrol released 11 minutes of call
audio tapes late on Wednesday. The crash of the Boeing
777 killed two and injured more than 180.
A man called to say, "Our airplane just crashed upon
landing." The dispatcher asked which runway he was on.
"I don't know the runway, we literally just ran out of the
airplane."
The call to evacuate the plane was made 90 seconds after the
crash, National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Deborah
Hersman said on Wednesday, and the first emergency response
vehicles arrived 30 seconds later.
Yet some callers reported no help until much later.
One woman called to say she had been on the ground for 20 or
30 minutes without seeing an ambulance.
"There are people laying on the tarmac with critical
injuries, head injuries. We are almost losing a woman here.
We're trying to keep her alive . ... Not one ambulance here on
the tarmac," she said.
Another caller said a woman on the runway was "pretty much
burned, very severely on the head, and we don't know what to do.
"She is severely burned, she will probably die soon if she
doesn't get help," the female caller said. "Is there any way we
can assist her?"
A third woman said she was "on the outskirts ... on the
field where the planes are landing.
"We have people over here who weren't found," she said,
describing her position as "on the outskirts...out on the field
where planes are landing."
To one caller, who said he had yet to see a fire truck, the
dispatcher said: "We are responding, trust me."
Another, near the end of his call, said he now saw "tons of
cops and ambulances coming."