SEATTLE Dec 12 Two U.S. Army helicopters
crashed on Monday during training exercises at a Washington
state military base, killing four aviators on board, the base
said in a statement.
Brendalyn Carpenter, a spokeswoman for Joint Base
Lewis-McChord, confirmed that "there was an accident" in the
evening and that military police and emergency personnel were
en route to the accident scene at the base near Tacoma.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and
loved ones of the soldiers involved in this tragic accident,"
said Major General Lloyd Miles, acting senior Army commander at
the base.
"We will conduct a thorough investigation into this
incident, and we will do everything in our power to support the
families of the brave soldiers who died this evening," he
added.
The base identified the aircraft involved in the crash as a
pair of OH-58 Kiowa observation helicopters. Local television
station KIRO 7 reported that the helicopters had crashed in a
wooded training area, and that there were no survivors.
(Reporting by Laura L. Myers, Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Walsh)