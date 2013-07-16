By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Asiana Airlines
said Monday it will sue a TV station that
incorrectly reported racially offensive names of four pilots
onboard the flight that crash-landed on July 6 at San Francisco
International Airport.
An anchorwoman at KTVU, a Cox affiliate based in Oakland,
California, fell victim on Friday to an apparent prank and
reported four bogus pilot names, including "Sum Ting Wong" and
"Wi Tu Low," during the noon newscast. Within hours, the
broadcast footage had gone viral on the Internet, drawing
widespread criticism and ridicule.
"We decided to sue KTVU because Asiana Airlines thinks their
news defames our pilots and our company's reputation," said
Kiwon Suh, an Asiana spokesman. The company also said the fake
names "disparaged Asians in general."
During an extended on-air apology late Friday, KTVU said its
staff should have caught the prank but neglected to "read the
names out loud, phonetically sounding them out." But in a
bizarre twist, the station also blamed the National
Transportation Safety Board, which had confirmed the names for
the station prior to the broadcast.
The NTSB apologized late Friday and acknowledged that a
summer intern who was answering phones as a volunteer at the
agency confirmed the fake names "in good faith" for KTVU. Kelly
Nantel, an NTSB spokeswoman, said the intern did not make up the
names but acted "outside the scope of his authority" by
confirming information for reporters.
As of late Monday, the intern was no longer working at the
agency, according to a CNN report.
So far, neither KTVU nor the NTSB have explained where the
names originated. KTVU declined to comment, citing the potential
lawsuit.
On Monday, Suh, the Asiana spokesman, played down earlier
reports that the company had threatened legal action against the
federal agency as well. "We will never sue the NTSB," Suh said.
KTVU's gaffe came five days after Asiana disclosed the names
of the pilot and co-pilot on Flight 214 as Lee Kang-kook and Lee
Jeong-min, respectively.
The crash of the Boeing 777 plane resulted in the deaths of
three teenage girls in a group of students from eastern China
who were visiting the United States for a summer camp. Over 180
passengers and crew members were injured.
The Washington-based NTSB investigators said they were
preparing to finish work in San Francisco after eight days on
the scene. Although the agency warned it could take months to
determine the cause of the crash, information released by
investigators so far suggests pilot error contributed to the
accident.