WASHINGTON, April 9 The U.S. Navy began providing initial emergency relief checks on Monday to people made homeless when an F/A-18 fighter jet crashed and destroyed much of an apartment complex last week in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Five residents were injured and six buildings damaged when the F/A-18D from nearby Naval Air Station Oceana crashed into the Mayfair Mews complex just after noon on Friday, setting several buildings ablaze and partially destroying the others.

The two aviators ejected safely from the plane but also suffered injuries.

Virginia Beach fire officials had said Saturday that around 60 residents of the complex may be left homeless by the crash.

Navy officials met with residents on Sunday to begin an emergency compensation process to help with housing, meals and clothing. Initial payments begin at $2,300 for an individual resident and more for family members, the Navy said in a statement.

"We are committed to doing the right thing to address the needs of these families, who through no fault of their own have endured an incredible hardship," said Rear Admiral Tim Alexander, commander of the Navy's Mid-Atlantic region.

The Navy said it has established a call center to assist residents who provide documentation that they were affected by the crash, and has legal representatives at the Mayfair Mews on Monday to help residents fill out claims forms and to answer questions about compensation.

Navy Captain Mark Weisgerber, a spokesman at the Pentagon, said the F/A-18D "suffered a catastrophic mechanical malfunction" during a training flight. Its cause is still under investigation, the Navy said. (Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Philip Barbara)