June 22 A woman performing a wing-walking stunt
and her pilot were killed on Saturday when their plane crashed
while inverted at an air show in Dayton, Ohio, organizers of the
event said.
"Show officials believe that the two performers involved did
not survive," organizers of the 2013 Vectren Dayton Air Show
said in a statement. They added that no one else was injured in
the crash, which happened around 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).
Officials including those from the Federal Aviation
Administration are investigating the crash.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Scott Malone and Paul
Simao)