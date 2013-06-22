(Adds details throughout)
By Eric M. Johnson
June 22 A woman performing a wing-walking stunt
and her pilot were killed on Saturday when their biplane crashed
and burst into flames while doing acrobatics at an air show in
Ohio, organizers of the event said.
Jane Wicker and her pilot were killed when their Boeing
Stearman, nicknamed "Aurora," crashed around 1 p.m. EDT (1700
GMT) at the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, organizers said.
Wicker and her male pilot, who has not yet been identified,
appeared to be executing a stunt in which Wicker sits on the
wing as the plane flips.
Once inverted, the vintage aircraft suddenly lost altitude
and struck the ground.
"There was a significant explosion. There was smoke and
fire. The announcers had the kids look away," said Michael
Emoff, chairman of the 39th annual show. "The weather was fine.
Clearly something went wrong."
No one was injured in the crash, organizers said.
Emoff said that "fairly aggressive acrobatic acts" are
common at the show, which has been the scene of at least one
other fatal crash. In 2007 a pilot failed to pull out of a loop
fast enough and smashed into the ground, he said.
The Federal Aviation Administration, the National
Transportation Safety Board and local authorities were
investigating the crash.
Lynn Lunsford, an FAA spokesman, said an investigation into
the cause of the crash could take several months to a year to
complete.
John Cudahy, president of the International Council of Air
Shows, a trade group, said such crashes are becoming less common
but still happen twice per year on average.
The show will resume on Sunday, organizers said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Scott Malone and
Xavier Briand)