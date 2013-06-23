(Adds name of second victim, background on other crashes)
By Eric M. Johnson
June 22 A woman performing a wing-walking stunt
and her pilot were killed on Saturday when their biplane crashed
and burst into flames while doing aerobatics at an air show in
Ohio, organizers of the event said.
Veteran stuntwoman Jane Wicker and her pilot, Charlie
Schwenker, died when their Boeing Stearman crashed around 1 p.m.
EDT (1700 GMT) at the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton.
Video footage of the incident replayed on television and the
Internet showed that at the time of the crash, the duo appeared
to have been executing a stunt in which the vintage plane flips
as Wicker is out on one of its wings.
Once the aircraft turns upside down, Wicker maneuvers to sit
on the bottom of the now-inverted wing. But in this case the
plane smashed into a grassy area before Schwenker could pull out
of the stunt.
"Watch this, Jane Wicker sitting on top of the world!" the
show's announcer is heard saying just before the crash.
Spectators shout and scream as the plane disintegrates and
quickly explodes.
"There was a significant explosion. There was smoke and
fire. The announcers had the kids look away," said Michael
Emoff, chairman of the 39th annual show. "The weather was fine.
Clearly something went wrong."
No one on the ground was injured, organizers said.
It was the latest in a string of deadly air show accidents
in recent years - including one at Dayton six years ago - that
have raised questions over the safety of such events.
In 2011 a modified World War Two-era fighter dubbed "The
Galloping Ghost" crashed in front of the grandstand at the Reno
Air Races in Nevada, killing 11 people and injuring more than 50
others.
Last year a Soviet-era military training jet crashed and
burst into flames during an air show in Iowa, killing the pilot
in an accident that took place near a busy interstate highway.
Emoff said that "fairly aggressive acrobatic acts" are
common at the show, which has been the scene of at least one
other fatal crash. In 2007 a pilot failed to pull out of a loop
fast enough and smashed into the ground, he said.
The Federal Aviation Administration, the National
Transportation Safety Board and local authorities were
investigating the cause of the crash. FAA spokesman Lynn
Lunsford said an investigation could take several months to a
year to complete.
John Cudahy, president of the International Council of Air
Shows, a trade group, said such crashes are becoming less common
but still happen twice per year on average.
The show will resume on Sunday, organizers said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, Sharon Bernstein; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Xavier Briand)