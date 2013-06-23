June 23 An Ohio air show was set to resume on Sunday with a moment of silence for a pilot and a stunt woman killed during a wing-walking trick a day earlier when their biplane crashed and burst into flames.

Organizers of the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton said they would honor stuntwoman Jane Wicker and her pilot, Charlie Schwenker, who died when their Boeing Stearman crashed on Saturday while doing aerobatics at the show.

Video of the incident replayed on television and the Internet showed that at the time of the crash, the duo appeared to have been executing a stunt in which the vintage plane flips as Wicker is out on one of its wings.

The plane crashed into a grassy area before Schwenker could pull out of the stunt.

"There was a significant explosion. There was smoke and fire. The announcers had the kids look away," said Michael Emoff, chairman of the 39th annual show. "The weather was fine. Clearly something went wrong."

No one on the ground was injured, organizers said.

It was the latest in a string of deadly air show accidents in recent years - including one at Dayton six years ago - that have raised questions about the safety of such events.

John Cudahy, president of the International Council of Air Shows, a trade group, said such crashes are becoming less common but still happen twice per year on average.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and local authorities were investigating the cause of the crash. FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said an investigation could take several months to a year to complete. (Reporting By Edith Honan)