By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND, July 2
CLEVELAND, July 2 The Ohio air show plane crash
that killed a pilot and his wing-walker partner last month was
caused by "pilot error," an investigator said on Tuesday.
Highway patrol Sergeant Jeff Kramer, the lead investigator
of the crash, said a report issued by the Ohio State Highway
Patrol was the result of a preliminary investigation of the
wreckage and eyewitness accounts, photographs and video of the
event.
Jane Wicker, 44, and pilot Charlie Schwenker, 64, both of
Virginia, were killed on June 22 during Wicker's wing walking
stunt. Thousands of spectators witnessed the accident at the
Vectren Dayton Air Show.
The report found that the Boeing Stearman biplane lost speed
while it was coming out of an "inverted maneuver," meaning it
was flying upside down. The plane's left wing touched the
ground, and the plane crashed and caught fire.
"We don't find, with the weather reports from that day, that
weather factors caused the plane to crash," Kramer said.
He said the highway patrol only plays a supporting role in
the investigation that has been turned over to the National
Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB and other agencies will
evaluate for the possibility of mechanical error, Kramer said.
The NTSB investigation is not expected to be completed for
six to 12 months.
Wicker began her career in 1989 as a pilot and had recently
returned to wing walking after an injury to her lung and spleen.
Unlike most wing walkers, she did not use a safety line.
Wicker said in May that she planned to marry pilot Rock
Skowbo at an air show in 2014. The ceremony was to take place
while the two were in flight, according to her website,
wingwalkwedding.com.
Schwenker started flying sailplanes in 1975 and competition
aerobatics in 1990, according to Flyingcircusairshow.com.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Greg
McCune)