Oct 9 One woman was killed and dozens of people injured when a Greyhound bus hit the back of a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning on a central Pennsylvania highway, police said.

The crash involving a New York City-to-Cleveland Greyhound Lines bus occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, said Pennsylvania State Trooper Matt Burrows.

The bus smashed into the back of a flatbed tractor-trailer that was hauling baled garbage, Burrows said.

The bus was carrying 49 passengers along with the driver, Greyhound spokeswoman Alexandra Pedrini said.

The driver, who has worked for Greyhound more than 12 years, had not been driving for many hours and "was well-rested," she said.

One woman, who was unidentified, was killed, state police said.

Most of the other passengers suffered varying degrees of injuries, from minor to critical.

Of the 44 people hospitalized, 32 were treated and released, said Pedrini.

The driver was among those taken to an area hospital, but his condition was not released.

Seventeen people were taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where a spokesman said four were listed in critical condition, two were serious, seven were fair and four had been treated and released.

The crash occurred about 70 miles north of Harrisburg.

The cause of the collision was under investigation, Burrows said. (Reporting and writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; editing by Gunna Dickson)