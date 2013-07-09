SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 The instructor pilot in
charge of the landing of Asiana Flight 214 realized the airliner
was coming in low when it had dropped to 500 feet, and began
trying to correct the flight, the head of the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.
At a briefing on the investigation into Saturday's crash of
the Boeing 777 at San Francisco International airport, NTSB
chairwoman Deborah Hersman also said that two flight attendants
were ejected from the back of the plane after it struck the
ground. Both survived.