March 3 About 70 passengers of an Asiana Airlines Inc flight that crashed at the San Francisco airport in 2013 have reached a settlement with the airline, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Frank Pitre, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told the Associated Press this was the first settlement in connection with the crash. Pitre could not immediately be reached for comment and a representative for Asiana Airlines declined immediate comment.

