WASHINGTON Feb 20 Updated software would have
given UPS pilots an earlier warning that they were too
low before their cargo jet crashed in August, killing both crew
members on approach to the Birmingham, Alabama, airport, a
National Transportation Safety Board report concluded.
The report, presented on Thursday as part of an NTSB hearing
into the crash, said pilot Cerea Beal Jr. and first officer
Shanda Fanning did not get a "too low terrain" warning from the
plane's Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System until one
second after the first sound of impact with trees in a
residential area during its descent.
An updated version of the warning system's software would
have alerted the pilot 5-1/2 seconds before the Airbus
A300 freighter, which was on automatic pilot until just before
the crash, hit the trees, the study said.
Simulations showed the first tree could have been avoided by
an automated maneuver initiated within 0.6 seconds of the "too
low" warning on the updated software, as well as through a
manual maneuver within 2.4 seconds of the warning.
The plane crashed into a steep embankment far short of the
runway.
A transcript of the plane's cockpit voice recorder indicated
the crew had lined up the runway and turned off autopilot just
before the crash.
Then, one of the crew asked, "Oh, did I hit?" immediately
after the "too low terrain" warning, followed by exclamations
and the sounds of impact.