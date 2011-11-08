By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 8 Credit card issuers are
bumping up their rewards for the holiday shopping season as
they seek to lure consumers away from debit cards and
competitors. For shoppers with decent credit scores, this can
provide the opportunity to pick up extra cash or miles while
they do their gift shopping.
"The rewards have become very, very attractive in terms of
cash back and travel," said Bill Hardekopf of
LowCards.com. "Issuers have stepped up the rewards
because it's now more lucrative for the banks for you and me to
use our credit cards instead of our debit cards."
Debit card interchange fees - the amount that retailers pay
to card issuers when the cards are used - were capped on
October 1, 2011, when the Durbin amendment to the Dodd-Frank
financial reform legislation took effect.
"Rewards have been generous, in general, because issuers are
trying to get back consumers they lost in the recession," said
Beverly Blair Harzog, a credit card expert with
Credit.com. "I'm particularly seeing a lot of cash-back
bonuses."
For example, both Chase (CCF.A) and Citibank [C.UL] have
cards that are offering new applicants $200 in cash back after
they spend $500 on their cards.
Shoppers with good credit scores who pay their bills in full
every month are in the best position to take advantage of the
new offers. Those that carry balances are better off paying in
cash, or calling up their credit card issuer to wheedle a lower
rate on their cards. "If you're running a balance right now,
it's not a wise idea to shop with that credit card, because
you're only going to dig your hole deeper," Hardekopf
said.
Among the seasonal offers are an 11 percent rebate on
purchases from the Upromise World MasterCard, issued by Sallie
Mae, and a $200 rebate on the first $500 charged to a new Chase
Freedom card or Citi Dividend World MasterCard. It isn't always
easy to track down the best offers; issuers will offer
different deals to different consumers, said Harzog.
For example, if you go directly to the Citi website, you'll
see an offer for $150 back on the first $500 of spending. But
if you search on Google for "Citi dividend $200" you'll get to
the bigger bonus. (A direct link is here
link.reuters.com/mum84s)
Some cards offer 5 percent rebates on a revolving list of
categories or merchant types, and will tie those categories to
the season, added Harzog. So, for example, the Citi card is
offering 5 percent back on purchases at toy stores; other cards
are offering rebates on department stores or restaurants.
Shoppers who have more than one rewards card should use the
card that's going to give them the maximum rebate for each
purchase.
There are a couple of caveats: Most cards that have
revolving rebates require cardholders to go to the issuer's web
site every three months and register for the quarterly rebates.
And those 5 percent rebates are typically capped, said
Harzog.
BEST CARDS LISTED
The Lowcards.com site will publish its list of best cards
for holiday shopping on Wednesday, but gave a preview to
Reuters. Here are its choices for best cards for holiday
season 2011.
-- Capital One Cash. Offers 1 percent cash back on every day
purchases and a 50 percent anniversary bonus on cash earned on
purchases in the previous year. It also gives a one-time $100
bonus once you spend $500 in the first three months. No annual
fee.
-- Chase Freedom $200 bonus. Get $200 cash back after you
spend $500 in your first three months. Earn 5% cash back on
dining, department stores, movie theaters, and charitable
giving. No annual fee.
-- Discover More. 0 percent APR for 15 months on purchases
and balance transfers. Earn 5 percent Cashback Bonus on up to
$300 in purchases at department stores, clothing stores and
restaurants (1 percent on all other purchases). No annual
fee.
-- Chase Sapphire. If you charge large purchases and
expenses, you can earn 25,000 bonus points after you spend
$5,000 in 3 months.
-- Citi Thank You Preferred. Earn 10,000 bonus ThankYou
points after $500 in purchases within the first 3 months, good
for a $100 gift card. Earn 5 ThankYou Points for every $1 spent
on all purchases at gas stations, supermarkets and drugstores
during the first 12 months and 1 point for every $1 spent
thereafter. No annual fee.
-- Continental Airlines One PassPlus Card. You can earn
25,000 bonus miles the first time you use this card. This is
enough for a round-trip ticket within the United States and
Canada. The $95 annual fee is waived the first year.
-- BankAmericard Cash Rewards. Gives a $50 cash rewards
bonus after you make at least $100 in purchases within 60 days
of account opening.
-- Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature card. If you often
stay at a Hilton Hotel, your Christmas spending can earn free
hotel nights. Receive 40,000 Hilton HHonors bonus points after
you spend $1,000 after the first four months of opening the
account.
MAKING THE MOST OF THOSE REWARDS
Shoppers with the right cards can take their rewards to the
next level if they use all of the right strategies, says
Hardekopf. Some cards (such as the Upromise card) have their
own shopping portals that combine their rebates with rebates
from merchants.
In other cases, you can use your rewards points directly for
holiday shopping; American Express (AXP.N) awards can be paid
directly to Amazon for purchases, for example.
Finally, shoppers may not want to ignore the travel rewards
cards, like the Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature card or the
Continental Airlines One PassPlus Card, both recommended by
Lowcards.com. After all this shopping and high math, they may
want to take their rewards in the form of a post-holiday trip.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)