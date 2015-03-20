(Adds details on complaint, quote form NCUA)
WASHINGTON, March 20 The National Credit Union
Administration Board filed suit against HSBC Bank USA, alleging
it did not fulfill trustee duties for 37 residential
mortgage-backed securities trusts, the group said on Friday.
The credit union group filed the suit in federal court in
Alexandria, Virginia, in its role as liquidating agent for five
failed corporate credit unions and on behalf of some NCUA
guaranteed notes trusts. It is seeking damages to be determined
at trial.
The NCUA said some $1.97 billion in residential
mortgage-backed securities from the trusts were purchased by the
U.S. Central, WesCorp, Members United, Southwest and
Constitution credit unions between 2004 and 2007. The complaint
said HSBC did not properly monitor loan servicers or take timely
action on bad loans.
"Instead of protecting the trusts and the certificate
holders, HSBC sat by as the trusts wasted away," NCUA Board
Chairman Debbie Matz said in a statement. "This failure caused
significant harm to trust beneficiaries, including the corporate
credit unions and ultimately consumer credit unions."
