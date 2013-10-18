NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 17 Police arrested an on-duty federal air marshal on Thursday and accused him of using his cell phone to take photographs beneath the dresses or skirts of female passengers as they boarded a flight at the Nashville airport, authorities said.

Adam Bartsch, 28, admitted he had taken pictures and was charged with disorderly conduct, according to an arrest affidavit. Bond was set at $10,000 and he was released.

Bartsch could not be reached for comment.

The affidavit said a witness grabbed the cell phone from Bartsch and told the flight crew that he was taking photographs "beneath the dresses and or skirts of female passengers."

Airport police were notified and Bartsch was removed from the Southwest Airlines flight to Tampa, Florida, from Nashville International Airport. He was then turned over to Nashville police, the affidavit said.

His next court appearance was set for Nov. 14, according to electronic records. (Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by David Bailey and Peter Cooney)