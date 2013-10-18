Oct 18 A federal air marshal was relieved of his
duties and will be suspended or fired after he used his cell
phone to take photographs underneath the skirts of female
passengers as they boarded an aircraft, federal authorities said
Friday.
Adam Bartsch, 28, who admitted he took the photographs on
board a plane at a Nashville airport, was charged with
disorderly conduct Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit
signed by a judge for Davidson County in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bond was set at $10,000 and he was released.
Bartsch was on duty as a federal air marshal at the time.
A witness grabbed the cell phone from Bartsch and alerted a
flight attendant that he was taking photographs "beneath the
dresses and or skirts of female passengers," the affidavit said.
Bartsch could not be reached for comment.
Officials with the Federal Air Marshal Program, which is
overseen by the Transportation Safety Administration, said in a
written statement Friday that the agency had relieved Bartsch of
his duties.
"TSA does not tolerate criminal behavior," the statement
said. "The agency immediately removed this individual from his
current duties and is in the process of suspending or
terminating his employment. TSA continues to assist with the
investigation."
Airport police were notified and Bartsch was removed from
the Southwest Airlines flight to Tampa, Florida, from Nashville
International Airport. He was turned over to Nashville police,
the affidavit said.
Bartsch's next court appearance was set for Nov. 14,
according to electronic records.