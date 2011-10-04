WASHINGTON Oct 4 A former employee of the U.S.
National Archives pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing
valuable audio recordings and selling some on eBay, including a
1937 master copy of legendary baseball player Babe Ruth on a
hunting trip for about $35.
Leslie Waffen, 66, pleaded guilty in a federal court in
Maryland for embezzling almost 1,000 recordings worth at least
$30,000 that were donated to the National Archives and Records
Administration. He worked there for more than 40 years.
"These items were entrusted to the National Archives to be
used by all citizens, not to be auctioned for personal profit
to the highest bidder," Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. Attorney for
Maryland, said in a statement.
The recording of Babe Ruth was recovered from the
individual who bought it last year, according to prosecutors.
Investigators seized 6,153 individual sound recording items
from Waffen's home last October and determined that he sold
some of them between 2001 and 2010. Waffen agreed to forfeit at
least 955 of the recordings and pay restitution for the loss.
Waffen faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, though
prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the lower
end of the sentencing guidelines. Depending on his criminal
history, the guidelines call for up to 24 months in prison.
Sentencing will be March 5, 2012.
The head of the U.S. Archives said security has since been
beefed up to ensure employees cannot walk off with such
valuable items.
"New procedures include exit screenings, in which security
officers check all bags of visitors and staff alike --
including mine -- at both our Washington, D.C., and College
Park, Maryland, facilities," Archivist of the United States
David Ferriero said in a statement.
"This routine practice will soon be extended to all 44 of
our facilities nationwide," he said.
The case is USA v. Waffen, No. 11-cr-534, in U.S. District
Court for the District of Maryland.
(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington; Editing by Vicki
Allen)