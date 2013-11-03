Nov 2 The father and stepmother of a 10-year-old girl were charged with murder after the burned body of the girl was found in a trash can outside an apartment complex near Atlanta, police said.

Eman Moss and Tiffany Moss were charged with felony murder, cruelty to a child and concealing a body, according to a statement issued by the Gwinnett County Police Department. Police identified the victim as 10-year-old Emani Moss.

Eman Moss called 911 early on Saturday morning to say he was suicidal and that there was a dead body with him, police said. Moss said his daughter drank some kind of chemical and died, according to police.

When officers arrived, Moss was standing in the breezeway of one of the apartments, located in Lawrenceville on the outskirts of Atlanta. Moss pointed to a trash can in a recreation area of the building, where the body was found, police said. Officers checked the apartment but found no one inside.

Detectives are investigating circumstances that led to the body being placed in the trash can, said Pam McDaniel, a police communications supervisor.

"It's a major deal, a major deal - the nature of this crime," McDaniel said. (Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Greg McCune and Mohammad Zargham)