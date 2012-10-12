Oct 12 Charges against a high-ranking Morgan Stanley banker accused of stabbing a New York City cab driver in a dispute over a long-distance fare are set to be dismissed, Connecticut police and the cabbie's attorney said on Friday.

The banker, William Bryan Jennings, of Darien, Connecticut, is due in court on Monday in Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, about 40 miles ( 64 kilometers) n ortheast of New York. In March, he pleaded not guilty to charges of intimidation as a hate crime, theft and assault against cab driver Mohamed Ammar of Queens.

The charges stemmed from a late-night taxi ride from New York City to Connecticut after a Morgan Stanley holiday party last December at which Jennings had been drinking. He and Ammar argued about the large fare for the ride.

Ammar's attorney, Hassan Ahmad, confirmed the charges were being dropped.

"On October 5th, 2012, Mr. Ammar met with the Connecticut State Prosecutor and was informed that the state is no longer willing to press charges against the defendant," Ahmad said in a prepared statement. "Mr. Ammar is outraged by the prosecutor's decision and continues to demand justice."

Eugene Riccio, Jennings' lawyer, would not comment on the matter other than to say, "We have a court date Monday, and we will be there."

"It is my understanding that the charges were nolled," Darien Police Captain Frederick Komm said in an email, using shorthand for the legal term "nolle prosequi" in which a prosecutor declines to pursue charges against a defendant. Komm said, however, his office had not received an official disposition document from the court.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley, which had placed Jennings on leave following the incident, declined to comment on the matter.