By Michelle Conlin and Dan Burns
NEW YORK Oct 12 Charges against a high-ranking
Morgan Stanley banker accused of stabbing a New York City
cab driver in a dispute over a long-distance fare are set to be
dismissed, Connecticut police and the cabbie's attorney said on
Friday.
The banker, William Bryan Jennings, of Darien, Connecticut,
is due in court on Monday in Connecticut Superior Court in
Stamford, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of New York.
In March, he pleaded not guilty to charges of intimidation as a
hate crime, theft and assault against cab driver Mohamed Ammar
of Queens.
Immediately after the incident, Morgan Stanley put Jennings
on leave. He is no longer with the firm, according to a source
close to the situation.
The charges stemmed from a late-night taxi ride from New
York City to Connecticut after a Morgan Stanley holiday party
last December at which Jennings had been drinking. When they
arrived at Jennings' driveway, a fight broke out over the fare,
which the driver said had been agreed at $204.
Ammar's attorney, Hassan Ahmad, confirmed the charges were
being dropped.
"On October 5th, 2012, Mr. Ammar met with the Connecticut
State Prosecutor and was informed that the state is no longer
willing to press charges against the defendant," Ahmad said in a
prepared statement. "Mr. Ammar is outraged by the prosecutor's
decision and continues to demand justice."
Eugene Riccio, Jennings' lawyer, would not comment on the
matter other than to say, "We have a court date Monday, and we
will be there."
"It is my understanding that the charges were nolled,"
Darien Police Captain Frederick Komm said in an email, using
shorthand for the legal term "nolle prosequi" in which a
prosecutor declines to pursue charges against a defendant. Komm
said, however, his office had not received an official
disposition document from the court.
A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the
matter.
The bank immediately put Jennings on leave after the
incident. Jennings, who remains on leave, was not replaced as
co-head of U.S. bond underwriting.
Jennings' attorney, Riccio, had previously asked for the
judge to throw out the charges on the grounds that Ammar "told a
completely different story" to police on different occasions
about key elements of the taxi ride.
In one example cited in his brief, Riccio said that on the
night of the incident Ammar did not mention to police that
Jennings used a racial slur. He only brought it up a week later,
Riccio said.
Riccio also argued that Ammar's wounds were not as extensive
as claimed. According to Ammar's hospital report from the night
of the incident, the driver suffered a laceration to his right
index finger, not the multiple wounds to his hand that he and
Darien detectives said he had suffered in Jennings' alleged
assault against him.
Riccio also argued that Darien detectives were incorrect and
inconsistent in several of their assertions about the incident.
Advocates for New York cab drivers expressed displeasure
with the plan to drop the charges.
"There's something inherently wrong when the justice system
has two sets of rules," said David Pollack, Executive Director
of the Committee for Taxi Safety. "One rule for taxi drivers.
One set of rules for everybody else."
"We all know that driving a taxi cab in any city is a
thankless job, and at times it can be a dangerous job," Pollack
said.