NEW YORK, April 16 The FBI has charged a former
investment adviser with a New York bank with converting at least
$20 million of client money to his personal use, at times
withdrawing millions from their accounts under false assurances,
according to court papers.
A criminal complaint dated on Wednesday charges Michael
Oppenheim with four counts, including securities fraud and
embezzlement, in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
The complaint says Oppenheim worked at a global financial
institution based in New York, but does not name the bank.
(Reporting by David Ingram and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)