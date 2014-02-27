NEW YORK Feb 27 Former hedge fund manager Lloyd Barriger was sentenced to 5-1/2 years in prison Thursday after admitting to defrauding investors in a $12 million scheme.

Barriger, who operated the now-defunct Gaffken & Barriger in Monticello, New York, was sentenced more than five years after the hedge fund collapsed under the weight of failed real estate loans.

"We hope that the sentence imposed today will serve as deterrence for other fund operators who may be tempted to lie," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains, New York, who imposed the sentence, also ordered Barriger to forfeit $12.38 million and pay $9.37 million in restitution.

Barriger's ability to pay those sums appears doubtful, as he is today "penniless" and on food stamps, according to Kerry Lawrence, his lawyer.

"He still to this day feels horrible these investors lost money," Lawrence said.

Founded in 1998, Gaffken & Barriger had been established to primarily invest in micro-cap companies but later began also making real estate loans, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors said that Barriger from July 2006 to March 2008 solicited millions of dollars for the fund by deceiving investors about its performance.

According to authorities, Barriger, 57, promised an 8 percent return, even though the fund defaulted on its $20 million line of credit and held an increasingly delinquent portfolio.

Prosecutors had asked Seibel to sentence Barriger to up to 15-2/3 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in July to four counts of securities fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy.

Barriger's lawyers argued he should receive no more than two years in prison. In a letter dated Feb. 19 to the judge, Barriger blamed the stress of operating the fund and his concerns events might create panic among investors.

"Let me say without hesitation, I am horrified that as many people lost money investing with me," he wrote. "I am so very sorry people have been put in financial hardship based on the losses they sustained by investing with me."

The case is U.S. v. Barriger, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 11-cr-416.