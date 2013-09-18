By Mary Wisniewski
| CHICAGO, Sept 18
CHICAGO, Sept 18 The billionaire creator of
Beanie Babies, Ty Warner, was charged on Wednesday with tax
evasion and agreed to plead guilty and pay a penalty of almost
$53.6 million, according to prosecutors and his attorney.
Warner, 69, ranked as the 209th richest American by Forbes,
"went to great lengths" to hide from his accountants and the
Internal Revenue Service more than $3.1 million in foreign
income generated in a secret Swiss bank account, according to
the U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago.
Warner has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $53,552,248
million for failure to file a Foreign Bank Account Report,
according to a statement from Warner's attorney Gregory
Scandaglia.
"Mr. Warner accepts full responsibility for his actions with
this plea agreement," Scandaglia said.
Warner is the second taxpayer to be charged in federal court
in Chicago in connection with an ongoing investigation of U.S.
taxpayer clients of Union Bank of Switzerland and other overseas
banks that hid foreign accounts from the IRS, according to
prosecutors. As part of a 2009 agreement with the United States,
UBS provided the government with the identities of
certain customers, prosecutors said.
The federal charge alleges that in 2002, Warner earned more
than $3.1 million through investments held in his UBS account,
but did not tell his accountants and failed to report it on his
2002 tax form. He failed to pay $885,300 in taxes owed for 2002,
according to federal officials.
Beanie Babies, small plush toys sold for between $5 and $7,
have been popular with collectors. During their peak of
popularity in the 1990s, some collectors would pay hundreds of
dollars for a rare character on the resale market, according to
press accounts.
Warner's net worth was listed this week by Forbes as $2.6
billion.