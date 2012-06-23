UPDATE 2-Porsche, Audi lift VW to record underlying profit
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016 (Adds CEO comment, details)
June 23 Two bodies discovered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where singer Whitney Houston died in February and where the Emmy awards for Daytime television will take place later on Saturday, were believed to be the victims of a murder-suicide, police said.
Beverly Hills police said in a statement on Saturday that they responded to a call late on Friday night and found the bodies of an elderly man and woman at the hotel.
"Investigators believe they are the victims of a murder-suicide," said police spokesman Mark Rosen.
The identities of the two people were not released and no other details were given.
Houston was found dead in a bathtub at the same hotel on Feb. 11. Her death was ruled as accidental.
The Daytime Emmy awards, which honor stars of daytime drama television, are scheduled to take place at the hotel later on Saturday, according to the group's website. (Reporting by Greg McCune)
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016 (Adds CEO comment, details)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will block some Obama administration rules that subject broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a spokesman said on Friday, in a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 GPA SA posted a seventh consecutive quarterly loss on Friday as costs from a broad two-year restructuring continued to hamper results at Brazil's largest diversified retailer.