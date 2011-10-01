* More American workers using prescription drugs
* Workplace tests can't catch some common painkillers
* Obama plan to fight prescription drug epidemic
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The arrest of more than
three dozen people on drug charges at a Boeing (BA.N) military
aircraft plant highlights the growing problem of prescription
drug abuse by U.S. workers, experts said on Friday.
Federal authorities on Thursday charged 37 people, all but
one of them current or former Boeing employees, with selling or
trying to buy painkillers and anti-anxiety drugs at the
company's suburban Philadelphia plant. [ID:nS1E78S1AQ]
The federal drug raid on the plant that makes key U.S.
military aircraft followed four years of stealth operations as
agents infiltrated the factory and found workers to cooperate
in undercover deals, authorities said.
But outside such investigations, detecting prescription
drug abuse among U.S. employees is generally harder than it is
for other kinds of illicit drug use, such as marijuana or
cocaine.
Many employer drug tests now in use would not catch workers
abusing painkillers or some other prescription medications.
Only 12 percent of the 4.5 million drug tests conducted
last year tested for Oxycontin, a powerful painkiller,
according to Quest Diagnostics (DGX.N), the biggest U.S. drug
tester for employers. Oxycontin was one of the four types of
prescription drugs found at the Boeing factory.
Also, three-quarters of all drug tests happen before
someone is hired, Quest said, making it difficult to detect
workers who get addicted to drugs on the job.
Even with the gaps in testing, evidence shows that
prescription drug abuse on the job is on the rise.
Forty percent more American workers tested positive for
prescription opiates, or painkillers, in 2009, than in 2005,
said Quest.
Those drugs were also linked to more workplace accidents,
the company said.
"If you think about the profile of the typical prescription
drug user, they're not going to be typical of other illicit
drug use. It's going to be in the normal places, like
workplaces, colleges," said John Challis, vice president of
treatment services at the Daytop Village drug treatment
facility in New York. "That report about Boeing is inclusive of
that."
ACTION BY OBAMA ADMINISTRATION
While prescription drug abuse usually makes headlines when
tied to celebrities, experts say it is not surprising the
problem has spread beyond Hollywood.
Some 2.7 percent of Americans reported using prescription
drugs for non-medical reasons in 2010, according to a yearly
survey released earlier this month by the U.S. Substance Abuse
and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA.
The numbers treated for prescription painkiller abuse rose
400 percent over the past decade, according to 2010 figures.
Such statistics prompted President Barack Obama's
administration in April to launch a fight against what it
called a prescription drug abuse epidemic. [ID:nN1993751]
No study has looked at which industries have the highest
incidence of prescription drug abuse.
But U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration spokesman Rusty
Payne said, "These problems with prescription drugs, the
addiction rates, the abuse rates, are happening in a lot of
places that would surprise you.
"These are people who don't fit the profile of a typical
drug user," Payne said.
Federal drug regulations do not require testing for
prescription drug abuse for federal employees. But a July
meeting of a SAMHSA advisory committee recommended the
government reconsider its decision.
At the Boeing plant, 23 of the 37 arrested were charged
with the illegal selling of drugs, rather than using them.
"(The Boeing plant) I imagine was seen as a network where
you could have a captive audience and make sales," said
Challis. "(But) it's an example of how much it (prescription
drug abuse) has permeated into everyday life."
