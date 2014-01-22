DALLAS Jan 22 A Texas jury on Wednesday found former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent guilty of intoxication manslaughter for causing a single-car crash in December 2012 that killed teammate Jerry Brown Jr.

Prosecutors said Brent drank heavily at a Dallas area club, got behind the wheel of his car and flipped it in a high-speed crash that killed Brown. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Scott Malone)