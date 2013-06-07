By Scott Malone
BOSTON, June 7 A lawyer for accused Boston
gangster James "Whitey" Bulger said a newspaper column on Friday
by a journalist named as a potential witness in his trial for 19
murders was a "scathing attack" that could prejudice jurors.
Bulger's defense this week took the unusual step of listing
journalists, including Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen and
reporter Shelly Murphy, on its list of 82 potential witnesses.
U.S. District Judge Denise Casper on Friday rejected the
defense's request to keep the Boston Globe journalists out of
the trial. It is normal practice to exclude witnesses but this
would have prevented them from covering the proceedings. She
said the journalists have a right to be present throughout the
trial, scheduled to begin next Wednesday.
Cullen's column gave a taste of what his testimony could be
if called to the stand.
"The idea that we could provide exculpatory evidence for
Whitey is a joke," Cullen wrote. "I believe Whitey Bulger is a
deeply cynical and vicious criminal who made millions by killing
and intimidating people while he was protected by a deeply
corrupted FBI."
Bulger's attorneys argued in court papers filed on Friday
that the column will only add to the challenge of finding jurors
who have not yet formed an opinion on the case. Bulger's story
inspired Martin Scorsese's 2006 Academy Award-winning movie "The
Departed," and several scenes in the movie were filmed within
blocks of the city's waterfront federal courthouse.
"It is not an exaggeration to assert that anyone who reads
that column will be disqualified as a juror," attorney J.W.
Carney of the Boston law firm Carney & Bassil wrote. "He is not
content to report news; instead, he launches a scathing attack."
Bulger, 83, is Boston's most notorious living gangster, and
his story has fascinated the city for decades. Typically in
criminal trials, judges instruct jurors to avoid media reports
on the case.
Bulger has pleaded not guilty to all charges and he faces
the possibility of life in prison if convicted.
Bulger is accused of running the city's "Winter Hill" gang
in the 1970s and 80s, a role he protected by working with
corrupt FBI officials, including one who tipped him off in 1994
that arrest was imminent.
That tip caused Bulger to flee the city and he lived in
hiding for 16 years, most of them on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted"
list, before he was arrested in a seaside apartment in
California in June 2011.
More than 800 potential jurors have been called to U.S.
District Court in Boston this week, from which attorneys for
each side are working to select a jury of 12 and six alternates.
The defense argued that the journalists might be called on
to testify if other witnesses, including Bulger's criminal
associates, victims and law enforcement personnel, make comments
on the stand that conflict with what they have previously told
the media.
Lawyers for the Globe, which is owned by the New York Times
Co, argued earlier that calling journalists as witnesses
would violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,
which protects freedom of the press. Witnesses in criminal
trials are typically not allowed to attend those parts of a
trial where they are not testifying.