(Adds comments from U.S. Attorney)
By Greg Lucas
SACRAMENTO, March 30 A Democratic campaign
treasurer accused of draining up to $20 million from the war
chests of Senator Dianne Feinstein and others pleaded guilty on
Friday to fraud charges, in a case a prosecutor compared to that
of Bernard Madoff.
Kinde Durkee, 59, who was charged with five counts of mail
fraud, entered her plea to all counts in federal court in
Sacramento. She faces up to 14 years in prison.
Last year's arrest of Durkee, a longtime treasurer for
Democratic politicians who lived in the Southern California port
city of Long Beach, left the campaigns of a number of elected
officials in disarray.
U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wagner told reporters he agreed with
previous descriptions of Durkee, including from a congresswoman,
that compared her to Bernard Madoff, whose arrest and conviction
rocked Wall Street.
"It's the largest embezzlement scheme of a campaign
treasurer -- ever," Wagner said, adding his office would seek a
sentence of 11 1/2 years for Durkee.
Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a Ponzi scheme
estimated at $64.8 billion that prosecutors called the largest
on record. He is serving a life sentence of 150 years behind
bars.
Prosecutors said in court documents that Durkee used money
that belonged to her political campaign clients to pay expenses
such as the mortgage on her condominium, visits to Disneyland,
charges on her credit cards, medical bills and her own firm's
business costs.
Aside from Feinstein, a Democratic senator from California,
Durkee was accused of defrauding the campaigns of Representative
Loretta Sanchez and her sister Representative Linda Sanchez as
well as a number of other office holders, candidates and
political groups.
'VERY REMORSEFUL'
Feinstein has said in documents filed with the Federal
Election Commission that she lost at least $4.5 million to
Durkee, who is currently free on bail.
Durkee was dressed in a black pantsuit and spoke softly as
she pleaded guilty. In response to a question from the judge
about whether she was entering the plea while of sound mind and
body, Durkee also said she has high-blood pressure and
cholesterol problems.
"She's very remorseful," Daniel Nixon, Durkee's attorney,
told reporters.
Nixon said he would seek a significantly lower sentence for
Durkee than the maximum of 14 years behind bars. "She's taken
full responsibility," he said.
Durkee's written plea agreement with prosecutors said she
defrauded clients of at least $7 million and as much as $20
million, and that her victims numbered between 10 and 50
clients.
Wagner said he did not believe Durkee would be able to come
up with enough money in restitution to completely refund her
victims. "You don't have to live like Donald Trump to burn
through that kind of money," he said.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Durkee must sell a
property in Burbank, California, that had housed the offices of
her now defunct business, Durkee & Associates, to help make
restitution. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20.
In a related case, Feinstein's campaign last year sued
Durkee for fraud and breach of contract in a lawsuit that also
accused First California Bank of aiding Durkee.
The bank previously said in a statement that it had
transferred $2.5 million from various accounts it held for
Durkee & Associates to Los Angeles Superior Court, which is
hearing the Feinstein case.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Paul
Thomasch and Stacey Joyce)