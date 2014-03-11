WASHINGTON, March 11 A former Washington
schoolteacher who was put on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List for
producing child pornography was sentenced to 25 years in prison
on Tuesday.
Eric Toth, 32, had pleaded guilty to pornography charges
stemming from photographs and videos that he took of children
while working as a camp counselor in Wisconsin, as a teacher at
the capital's private Beauvoir School and at a Maryland home.
U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced
Toth to 25 years in prison and lifetime supervision after his
release, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.
Toth fled the Washington area in 2008 as authorities
investigated allegations that he had kept sexually explicit
images of children on a camera at the Beauvoir School.
Toth was put on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Ten
Most Wanted List in 2012. Police arrested him in Nicaragua in
April 2013, and he was extradited to the United States.
Toth pleaded guilty in December to three counts
of production of child pornography and to one count each of
misuse of a Social Security number and identity theft.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Gunna Dickson; Editing by
Barbara Goldberg)