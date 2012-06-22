By Dave Warner
| PHILADELPHIA, June 21
PHILADELPHIA, June 21 The beleaguered Catholic
Archdiocese of Philadelphia, beset by criminal and civil
lawsuits related to a child sex abuse scandal, said on Thursday
it is bleeding money and will lay off 45 people and close its
117-year-old newspaper.
Archbishop Charles Chaput said the 1.5 million member
archdiocese faces a $17 million shortfall in the next fiscal
year, which Chaput said does not take into account another $10
million in legal and investigatory expenses over the past
several months.
"The extraordinary legal and professional costs of the past
16 months, while burdensome, played little role in the current
budget decisions," Chaput said in a statement.
Among those more recent costs are the legal bills for
Monsignor Charles Lynn, whose fate is now being decided by the
jury presiding over his conspiracy and child endangerment trial
in Common Pleas Court in Philadelphia. Lynn, 61, is the most
senior U.S. church official to go to trial in the Roman Catholic
church's pedophilia scandal.
The jury was scheduled to resume its deliberations for a
13th day on Friday after announcing earlier this week that it
was deadlocked on all but one of five charges against Lynn and
another priest, the Reverend James Brennan.
Lynn, who as secretary of the clergy oversaw hundreds of
priests, is accused of covering up child sex abuse allegations,
often by transferring predatory priests to unsuspecting
parishes.
As a result of its dire fiscal picture, the archdiocese is
shuttering the church newspaper, the Catholic Standard & Times,
now a monthly, the church said. In an online article on
Thursday, the newspaper said that Chaput's announcement
constitutes a "shake-up of seismic proportions."
Terry McKiernan, president of Bishopaccountability.org,
which provides an online encyclopedia of national abuse cases,
questioned the church's decision to hire four defense lawyers
for Lynn.
"The long-term effects of the abuse crisis in Philadelphia
has to be a part of the church's financial crisis," he told
Reuters on Thursday.
In another effort to save costs, the church said it will let
go 45 people from its full-time staff of 244 at the Philadelphia
archdiocese headquarters.
An archdiocese spokesman on Thursday declined to provide a
breakdown of the church's spending, including the cost of Lynn's
defense. The trial judge has issued a gag order on all parties
in the criminal case.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Walsh)