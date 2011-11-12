* Schools says regrets it didn't pursue matter further
* Former counselor since arrested on separate charges
By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov 12 In the wake of the
Penn State child sex abuse scandal, The Citadel military
college in South Carolina said on Saturday it had investigated
accusations against a camp counselor but took no action.
The man has since been arrested on separate charges of
molesting five boys in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, near
Charleston.
"We regret that we did not pursue this matter further,"
Citadel President Lieutenant General John Rosa and Board of
Visitors Chair Doug Snyder said in a statement.
The Citadel said that four years ago it investigated four
accusations of inappropriate conduct with children against
Louis Neal "Skip" ReVille, who was a counselor at the military
school's camp.
ReVille is a graduate of The Citadel, the college said, and
worked as a counselor at the school's camp for three summers
from 2001 to 2003.
In 2007, a former camper told the school that five years
earlier, when he was 14, he and another boy were invited by
ReVille into his room where the three watched pornography on
ReVille's computer and masturbated, college officials said.
"Because of the seriousness of the accusation, The
Citadel's general counsel conducted an investigation
immediately, including traveling to the individual and his
family and conducting an interview," the statement said.
"A thorough review of Mr. ReVille's records revealed no
other complaints, and interviews indicated that he was highly
regarded by those at camp. His file included a clean background
check conducted by an outside organization. Unlike his
admissions to current charges, Mr. ReVille strongly denied the
accusation."
After graduation from The Citadel, ReVille was a principal
at Coastal Christian Preparatory School and had coached sports
for years at several area schools and recreation centers,
police said.
He was arrested in October on separate child molestation
charges.
The Citadel said it was commenting on the incident now
because of media requests after the Penn State sex abuse
scandal. Jerry Sandusky, the former defensive coordinator for
the Penn State football team, was charged on Nov. 5 with
sexually abusing eight young boys over a period of nearly 15
years.
That scandal led to the firings of celebrated Penn State
football head coach Joe Paterno, and the school's president.
[ID:nN1E7AB05S]
(Editing by James B. Kelleher, Greg McCune and Peter Cooney)