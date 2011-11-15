STATE COLLEGE, Pa Nov 14 An attorney for the former Penn State University assistant coach charged with child sex abuse said on Monday his client was "a big overgrown kid" and has answers to every allegation leveled by prosecutors.

In an appearance on CNN, Joe Amendola, who represents Jerry Sandusky, said the defense team was having trouble finding some of the alleged victims mentioned in a grand jury report on its investigation.

Sandusky, the former defensive coordinator for the Penn State Nittany Lions, was arrested more than a week ago on charges he sexually abused eight young boys over a 15-year period.

Amendola made the comments to CNN's Anderson Cooper. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)