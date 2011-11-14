(Adds hiring of former Philadelphia DA, quotes from
resignation letter, byline)
By James B. Kelleher
STATE COLLEGE, Pa Nov 14 The longtime head of
a children's charity, which was founded by a former assistant
coach at Penn State accused of child sex abuse, has resigned,
the group said on Monday.
The charity, called The Second Mile, also said it had hired
a new legal team, including the former district attorney of
Philadelphia, as it prepares for what experts say is an
inevitable flurry of civil litigation.
In a statement posted on its website, Second Mile said it
had accepted the resignation of Jack Raykovitz, its chief
executive for 28 years, on Sunday.
Second Mile said David Woodle, the vice chairman of the
group's board of directors, would now be responsible for
day-to-day operations of the charity, founded by Jerry
Sandusky.
Sandusky, the former defensive coordinator for the Penn
State Nittany Lions, was arrested more than a week ago on
charges he sexually abused eight young boys over a 15-year
period.
The charity also said it hired the law firm of Archer &
Greiner to serve as its general counsel, replacing Wendell
Courtney, who resigned from that position last week.
Second Mile said Lynne Abraham, a partner in Archer &
Greiner and the former district attorney in Philadelphia, would
be part of its new legal team.
The group downplayed talk it might wind down its programs
as a result of the scandal, saying it remained "committed to
Second Mile children, teens and families."
In his resignation, which the charity also posted on its
website, Raykovitz wrote: "I have submitted, and the Board has
accepted, my resignation as President/CEO of The Second Mile.
Providing any statement beyond that sentence takes the focus
from where it should be -- on the children, young adults and
families who have been impacted.
"Their pain and their healing is the greatest priority, and
my thoughts and prayers have been and will continue to be with
them."
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Jerry Norton and
Eric Beech)