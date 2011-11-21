PHILADELPHIA Nov 21 Penn State University trustees on Monday named former FBI director Louis Freeh to head an independent investigation into the child sex abuse scandal that has rocked the university.

At a press conference, Freeh said the investigative team run by his law firm had established its own toll-free hotline for tips relevant to the case, and would examine gaps in Penn State's "control environment" and culture. (Reporting by Dave Warner; Writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Greg McCune and Vicki Allen)