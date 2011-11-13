* Governor says typical for more victims to come forward

* Says McQueary did not meet a moral obligation

* Penn State lost close game to Nebraska on Saturday

Nov 13 More alleged sexual abuse victims of former Penn State University football coach Jerry Sandusky are likely to come forward, Pennsylvania's governor said on Sunday.

Governor Tom Corbett, who as the state attorney general opened the grand jury investigation that led to Sandusky being charged this month, said more victims tend to reveal themselves in cases like this as word gets out.

"If I'm to speculate, I wouldn't be surprised if we had more victims come forward," Corbett said on "Fox News Sunday."

Sandusky, who was Penn State's defensive coordinator for more than two decades, faces charges he abused at least eight boys over a period of years. Two Penn State officials have also been charged for failing to report one of those incidents.

Sandusky has denied the charges and is free on bail. The officials have also denied the charges against them.

On Wednesday, Penn State's board fired the school's longtime head football coach, Joe Paterno. The school has since placed one of his assistants, Mike McQueary, on administrative leave.

According to the grand jury's report, McQueary saw Sandusky sodomize a young boy in 2002, but rather than stop the incident or call the police, went home and only told Paterno the next day.

"The attorney general made a decision ... that he is a witness to the case he made, that he met the minimum obligation in reporting it up, but did not in my opinion meet a moral obligation that all of us would have," Corbett said of McQueary on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Corbett said it will ultimately be up to the university's board and its new president whether McQueary is fired, but they "have to keep in mind that this is also somebody who is a witness to this crime, and is a very important witness to this crime."

More than 107,000 people gathered at Penn State's Beaver Stadium on Saturday for the team's first game since the charges and also its last home game of the year. Nebraska won in front an emotional crowd, 17-14. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York; editing by Mohammad Zargham)