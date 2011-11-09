STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Nov 9 Penn State University
football coach Joe Paterno said on Wednesday he will retire at
the end of the 2011 season amid a scandal over allegations a
former assistant coach sexually abused boys and school
officials covered it up.
In a statement, Paterno, one of the biggest names in
American sports, termed the situation a tragedy and "one of the
great sorrows of my life."
"I am absolutely devastated by the developments in this
case. I grieve for the children and their families, and I pray
for their comfort and relief," he said.
Paterno, 84, has been criticized for not doing more to
intervene in the case of Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant
coach, when incidents of abuse came to light.
"With the benefit of hindsight, I wish I had done more,"
said Paterno.
Two former university officials -- athletic director Tim
Curley and finance official Gary Schultz -- were charged on
Monday with failing to alert police after they were told that
Sandusky had been seen sodomizing a young boy in the football
locker room shower in 2002.
Penn State's board of trustees voted late Tuesday to
appoint a special committee to determine what failures occurred
related to Sandusky's alleged crimes and officials' response.
"At this moment the board of trustees should not spend a
single minute discussing my status. They have far more
important matters to address," Paterno said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson, Edith Honan and Kristina Cooke;
Writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Eric Beech)