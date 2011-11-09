STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Nov 9 Penn State University football coach Joe Paterno said on Wednesday he will retire at the end of the 2011 season amid a scandal over allegations a former assistant coach sexually abused boys and school officials covered it up.

In a statement, Paterno, one of the biggest names in American sports, termed the situation a tragedy and "one of the great sorrows of my life."

"I am absolutely devastated by the developments in this case. I grieve for the children and their families, and I pray for their comfort and relief," he said.

Paterno, 84, has been criticized for not doing more to intervene in the case of Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant coach, when incidents of abuse came to light.

"With the benefit of hindsight, I wish I had done more," said Paterno.

Two former university officials -- athletic director Tim Curley and finance official Gary Schultz -- were charged on Monday with failing to alert police after they were told that Sandusky had been seen sodomizing a young boy in the football locker room shower in 2002.

Penn State's board of trustees voted late Tuesday to appoint a special committee to determine what failures occurred related to Sandusky's alleged crimes and officials' response.

"At this moment the board of trustees should not spend a single minute discussing my status. They have far more important matters to address," Paterno said.