* Security boosted ahead for game
* Teams gather for prayer before game
* Fans in blue show solidarity with abuse victims
By Ian Simpson and Ernest Scheyder
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov 12 Penn State's
football team struggled in its final home football game of the
year on Saturday after its revered coach was fired amid a child
sex abuse and cover-up scandal that has rocked the campus.
On a crisp, sunny autumn day, police monitored roads and
patrolled the area from the air and searched fans thoroughly
as they entered the 106,000-seat Beaver Stadium following an
anonymous bomb threat made Friday on night.
Many fans wore blue -- the color long associated with a
"stop child abuse" campaign -- rather than traditional game-day
white as they watched their Nittany Lions team go up against
the University of Nebraska.
A group of male fans went bare-chested with letters
spelling out "FOR THE KIDS" displayed across their chests in
blue paint.
The Penn State team walked somberly onto the field, arm in
arm, through an honor guard formed by the Blue Band, the
university's roughly 300-strong marching band. Both teams then
met at midfield to pray for those who have suffered from child
abuse.
It is the first game in more than four decades in which
Penn State will not be led by Joe Paterno, who has a record 409
victories under his belt since 1966 and is one of the most
respected coaches in U.S. college football.
ESPN sports cable channel reported that Paterno had penned
a note to the team on Friday, saying he was heartbroken but
urged them to focus on the game.
Interim head coach Tom Bradley, part of the team's coaching
staff since 1979, said before the game that he had a flood of
emotions going through his mind.
With his team, which came into the game with an 8-1 season
record, down 10-0 at halftime to the lower ranked Nebraska
Cornhuskers, the taciturn Bradley said Penn State needed to
"get back to fundamentals."
UNPRECEDENTED UPHEAVAL
The firings Wednesday of Paterno, 84, and college president
Graham Spanier touched off scattered violence from protesting
students.
The Nittany Lions' assistant coach, Mike McQueary, a
central figure in the abuse scandal, is also absent after being
put on paid administrative leave on Friday.
McQueary has testified to a grand jury that he saw former
defensive coordinator Gerald "Jerry" Sandusky rape a boy in the
showers at a campus locker room in 2002 and said he reported it
to Paterno.
Paterno, who has not been charged, said he told his boss
but did not call the police.
Sandusky, 67, ran the Second Mile charity program for
at-risk children and retained access to Penn State facilities
after his retirement in 1999. Prosecutors said he met all his
alleged victims through the nonprofit group, which says it cut
ties with him in 2008.
He was charged on Nov. 5 with sexually abusing eight boys
over more than a decade. Former Penn State athletic director
Tim Curley and former finance official Gary Schultz, were
charged with failing to report an incident.
Sandusky, Curley and Schultz have all denied the charges.
TAILGATE PARTIES
Despite heavy security and signs outside the stadium saying
police had found nothing after investigating an anonymous bomb
threat at the stadium on Friday, the campus of 45,000 students
in central Pennsylvania was exuberant with marching bands,
cheering fans and tailgate parties.
Late on Friday night, instead of the usual pregame rally,
an estimated 10,000 students conducted an emotional candlelight
vigil in front of the main administration building for the
young boys who were victims of alleged sex abuse.
A group of Penn State alumni is raising money for a rape,
abuse and incest survivors' group.
Sandusky was once considered a likely successor to
Paterno.
The scandal reverberated as far as Wall Street when ratings
agency Moody's warned on Friday of a possible credit downgrade
for Penn State.
Penn State's board of trustees on Friday appointed Kenneth
Frazier, the chief executive of drugmaker Merck & Co. and a
Penn State alumnus, to head a special committee to investigate
the events that lead up to the charges against Sandusky.
(Writing by Patricia Reaney and Ros Krasny; Editing by
Sandra Maler)