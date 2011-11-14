* The Second Mile CEO quits, charity names new attorney
* NY group investigates possible link to Sandusky
* Paterno's name struck from new Big Ten football award
By James B. Kelleher and Edith Honan
STATE COLLEGE, Nov 14 The charity founded by a
former assistant football coach at Penn State University who
has been charged with child sex abuse started a shake-up on
Monday, with its long-time leader out and an internal
investigation under way.
Prosecutors say former coach Jerry Sandusky met all of his
alleged victims through The Second Mile, a charity for at-risk
children with close ties to Penn State that counted university
trustees and football stars among its backers.
The charity and Penn State remain under siege as
allegations of sex crimes and a cover-up draw national
attention. The fallout ended the career of legendary head
football coach Joe Paterno, who along with the university's
president was fired on Nov. 9 by the board of trustees.
Meanwhile, a New York-based charity for disadvantaged kids
said it was checking on whether any of its members might have
spent time at the home of Sandusky, who was charged on Nov. 5
with sexually abusing young boys over a 15-year period.
Penn State and Second Mile face a string of investigations
and what experts say is an inevitable surge of civil litigation
reflecting concerns not enough was done to stop the alleged
abuse. [ID:nN1E7AD0WG]
Second Mile said it has accepted the resignation of Jack
Raykovitz, its chief executive for 28 years.
According to a grand jury report, the charity learned
almost a decade ago that Sandusky had showered with a young
boy. Like Penn State officials, it did not inform police.
The resignation, posted on the group's website, was also
taped to the door of its headquarters in State College.
David Woodle, the vice chairman of the group's board of
directors, will now be responsible for day-to-day operations of
the charity, founded by Sandusky in 1977.
The charity said it hired former Philadelphia district
attorney Lynne Abraham of the law firm of Archer & Greiner to
serve as its general counsel, replacing Wendell Courtney, who
resigned from that post last week.
Second Mile barred Sandusky from activities involving
children in late 2008, when he informed them he was under
investigation. But he continued to be involved with some of the
group's activities, including a summer golf outing, until the
charges were handed down. [ID:nN1E7AB066]
The charity, which has operations or serves people in every
Pennsylvania county, on Monday launched an internal probe into
its policies, which it plans to complete by year-end.
"We need to take a little bit of time, but not a long time,
to systematically talk to people," Woodle told Reuters.
FRESH AIR
The Fresh Air Fund, which sends disadvantaged New York City
children to camps and volunteer host families in 13 U.S. states
and Canada for "free summer experiences," announced it was
checking into a possible Sandusky link.
News reports from about a decade ago -- related to the
promotion of Sandusky's memoir "Touched" -- mentioned that
Sandusky and his wife, Dottie, served as volunteer hosts for
children from The Fresh Air Fund for several years.
"We have contacted the Pennsylvania authorities to report
any Fresh Air involvement," Andrea Kotuk, spokeswoman for The
Fresh Air Fund, told Reuters.
On Friday authorities in Texas said they were investigating
whether Sandusky should be charged with sexual assault of a boy
in Texas, following grand jury testimony indicating one of
Sandusky's alleged assaults may have taken place when he was at
the December 1999 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
The same victim, whom Sandusky at times allegedly forced to
perform oral sex, also traveled with Sandusky to the Outback
Bowl in Florida, which was played Jan 1, 1999.
The close relationship between Penn State, its football
program, The Second Mile and Sandusky's alleged victims
continues to be a focus of the developing scandal.
In an interview on NBC's "Today Show," the attorney for one
of the alleged victims described his client's complex emotional
response to recent events, including Paterno's dismissal.
Sandusky took his alleged victims to football games and
other team events. They spent "significant amounts of time
traveling with the team and/or in the locker room with the
team," said Harrisburg attorney Ben Andreozzi.
"He's interwoven into this Penn State football community,"
Andreozzi said of his client.
On Sunday it was reported that the district court judge who
ordered Sandusky to be freed on $100,000 unsecured bail had
donated to The Second Mile and worked as a volunteer for the
group. Prosecutors had requested a $500,000 bail for Sandusky
and that he be required to wear a leg monitor.
Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former
finance official Gary Schultz have been charged with failing to
report an incident after Paterno told them in 2002 that an
assistant saw Sandusky being sexually inappropriate with a boy
in the team's locker room showers.
Sandusky, Curley and Schultz have all denied the charges.
Football holds near-religious status in State College,
where Paterno coached the team for 46 years. The Nittany Lions
regularly sell out 106,000-seat Beaver Stadium.
The Big Ten athletic conference said on Monday it will
remove Paterno's name from the trophy that will be given to the
winner of its first-ever championship game, scheduled to be
played in Indianapolis in December.
"The trophy and its namesake are intended to be celebratory
and aspirational, not controversial," Big Ten commissioner Jim
Delany said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Kristina
Cooke; Writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Eric Beech and Jackie
Frank)