* Sandusky: 'I am innocent of these charges'
* Says has showered with boys, touched legs
* Says not sexually attracted to young boys
* Attorney says Sandusky 'a big, overgrown kid'
* Says 'We have an answer for every allegation'
By Ernest Scheyder and James B. Kelleher
STATE COLLEGE, Nov 14 Jerry Sandusky, the
former Penn State University assistant football coach charged
with child sex abuse, said on Monday he is not a pedophile, but
admitted he showered with young boys.
In a full-court media press across two television networks,
Sandusky and his attorney, Joe Amendola, said they have answers
for all 40 charges that Pennsylvania prosecutors have leveled.
"I am innocent of those charges," Sandusky told NBC's Bob
Costas in a telephone interview with the television network on
Monday.
The former coach and founder of The Second Mile charity for
disadvantaged youth acknowledged that after workouts he has
showered with boys.
"I have hugged them and I have touched their leg without
intent of sexual contact," Sandusky told Costas.
He admitted, "I shouldn't have showered with those kids,"
and stressed, "I am not sexually attracted to young boys."
The allegations of sex crimes and their cover-up have
rocked the university. The fallout ended the career of
legendary head football coach Joe Paterno, who along with the
university's president was fired on Nov. 9 by the board of
trustees. [ID:nN1E7ADOWG]
Sandusky, once considered a likely successor to Paterno, is
accused of sexually assaulting eight boys over more than a
decade. The New York Times reported late Monday that ten more
suspected victims have come forward and police were working to
confirm the allegations.
The 67-year-old Sandusky is just a "big overgrown kid," his
lawyer told CNN in a separate interview on Monday night.
For each charge, "We have an answer," Amendola said.
He painted a sympathetic picture of his client, saying he
is worried for Sandusky's health.
Amendola said he had advised Sandusky and his wife to leave
State College, Pennsylvania, to relax, but Sandusky told him he
would be recognizable anywhere.
In addition, the defense team is having trouble finding
some of the alleged victims mentioned in a grand jury report
that was released Nov. 4, Amendola said.
INFORMATION ON LOCKER-ROOM INCIDENT
Sandusky retired from Penn State in 1999. The grand jury
alleged, among other charges, that Sandusky had sexually
assaulted a boy in a Penn State football locker room in 2002
and university officials failed to report the incident.
Penn State assistant football coach Mike McQueary, who
witnessed the alleged incident while a graduate assistant, is
on paid administrative leave from the university.
Amendola said he believes he has identified the child
involved in the alleged incident.
"What McQueary said he saw, we have information that that
child says that never happened," Amendola said.
The intertwined relationship between Penn State, its
football program and The Second Mile charity continues to be a
focus of the developing scandal.
The charity said on Monday it has accepted the resignation
of Jack Raykovitz, its chief executive for 28 years, and that
it had opened an internal investigation.
According to a grand jury report, the charity learned
almost a decade ago that Sandusky had showered with a young
boy. Like Penn State officials, it did not inform police.
Meanwhile, a New York-based charity for disadvantaged kids
-- The Fresh Air Fund -- said it was checking on whether any of
its members might have spent time at the home of Sandusky.
The Big Ten athletic conference said on Monday it will
remove Paterno's name from the trophy that will be given to the
winner of its first-ever championship game, scheduled to be
played in Indianapolis in December.
"The trophy and its namesake are intended to be celebratory
and aspirational, not controversial," Big Ten commissioner Jim
Delany said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Edith Honan and Kristina Cooke;
Writing by Ernest Scheyder and Ros Krasny; Editing by Jackie
Frank)