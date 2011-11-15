* Sandusky lawyer says 2002 case in dispute

* Tells NBC "Today" show there is a "different story"

* Amendola questions motives of alleged victims

By James B. Kelleher

STATE COLLEGE, Nov 15 The lawyer for former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky said on Tuesday one alleged child rape victim will tell "a very different story" from grand jury testimony.

Joe Amendola said in an interview on NBC's "Today" show that he thinks he has located the man, now in his mid-20s, who was allegedly raped by Sandusky in 2002 as a young boy.

"We believe we've found him and if we have found him, he is telling a very different story than Mike McQueary. ... He is saying it never happened," Amendola said.

The 2002 incident was reported by McQueary, who was then then a graduate assistant on the football team, to team officials but not police, according to the grand jury report.

Sandusky was charged on Nov. 5 with sexually assaulting eight boys over more than a decade.

Since the scandal broke, Penn State's revered football coach, Joe Paterno, and the university president have been fired by the university's board of trustees. The head of The Second Mile, the children's charity formed by Sandusky and where he met all of his alleged victims, has also resigned.

Amendola also questioned the motives of Sandusky's accusers. "We have a bunch of people who have read the allegations, realize that there is a large university involved and there may be a lot of money," he said.

On Monday night, Sandusky professed his innocence in a telephone interview on NBC's "Rock Center with Brian Williams," his first public comments since being charged.

"I have horsed around with kids," said Sandusky, 67. "I shouldn't have showered with those kids."

Asked if he is a pedophile, Sandusky said "no."

When asked if he was sexually attracted to underage boys, Sandusky seemed to hesitate. He repeated the question before replying:

"Sexually attracted, you know, I enjoy young people. I love to be around them. But no, I'm not sexually attracted to young boys."

Sandusky also talked about the 2002 incident described by McQueary, now an assistant coach with Penn State.

"We were showering and horsing around ... we were, as I recall, possibly, like, snapping a towel, horseplay."

The interview riveted residents around the university campus, which has been in turmoil since Sandusky was indicted on 40 counts of sexual abuse.

Early on Tuesday morning, students at the Bar Bleu in downtown State College watched Sandusky's interview as it was being re-broadcast.

Many sat motionless; some swore at the screen. There were groans when Sandusky said he enjoys being around children.

Therese Jones, a 2009 graduate of Penn State, said she was not persuaded by Sandusky's claims of innocence.

"He didn't seem to have very good, convincing explanations for the charges," said Jones, an organizer of Saturday's "blue out" campaign on campus to raise awareness about child abuse.

The New York Times reported late on Monday that about 10 additional victims may have come forward, citing sources close to the investigation.

Two former university officials have also been charged with not reporting the alleged 2002 incident. They have also professed their innocence.

(Writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)