* Out-of-county judge has no known ties to Penn State
* University appoints trustee as new athletic director
* Penn State warns Sandusky he is not welcome on campus
(Updates throughout with appointment of new judge)
By James B. Kelleher and Ernest Scheyder
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov 16 A senior district
judge with no known ties to Penn State University has been
named to preside over a hearing for accused child molester and
former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, authorities
said on Wednesday.
Earlier, the university named a member of its board of
trustees, and a former standout football player, as athletic
director.
The move to appoint Judge Robert E. Scott, 74, follows a
request from the common pleas court in Centre County for an
out-of-county assignment in a case where many of the
protagonists seem to have links to the university or the town
of State College.
Scott is a veteran judge from Westmoreland County, more
than 100 miles (160 km) southwest of Centre County. A jurist
since 1964, he is retired but still available to hear cases.
"He has no known connections with the Pennsylvania State
University, the Second Mile Charity, nor any officers or
representatives of any of those entities," the administrative
office of Pennsylvania Courts said in a statement.
Sandusky founded The Second Mile, a group for at-risk
youth, in 1977 and is alleged to have met all his victims
through the charity's activities.
Leslie Dutchcot, the original judge was replaced after she
allowed Sandusky to go free on a $100,000 unrestricted bond
after his arrest on Nov. 5 after it emerged that she had
donated to The Second Mile and volunteered for the group,
according to media reports.
The preliminary hearing for Sandusky, who has been charged
with sexually abusing eight boys over a 15-year period, is
scheduled for Dec. 7.
Penn State said Sandusky is "not welcome" on campus
although the university so far has no legal recourse to keep
him away.
The university announced that David Joyner, a graduate of
Penn State and a member of its board of trustees will take over
responsibility for the athletic department, which has been
rocked by the allegations against Sandusky.
Joyner replaces Mark Sherburne, who briefly filled the role
after Penn State forced out the previous athletic director, Tim
Curley, and senior vice president for finance and business Gary
Schultz with failing to tell police about Sandusky's alleged
abuse. Both have professed their innocence, as has Sandusky.
Joyner is a member of the All-Time Nittany Lion football
team and wrestled for Penn State. He has specialized in sports
medicine and was head doctor to the U.S. teams at the 1992
Winter Olympics, the 1991 World University Games and the 1989
U.S. Olympic Festival, the university said.
In her bail ruling, Judge Dutchcot ordered Sandusky not to
have any contact with minors, witnesses or alleged victims.
The ruling placed no restrictions on travel. Sandusky's
lawyer, Joe Amendola, told CNN he had advised Sandusky and his
wife to take a trip before the next legal proceeding to clear
his head.
Sandusky, who retired from Penn State in 1999 and receives
a pension from the state, is free to return to campus,
something school officials are powerless to stop.
"Our legal counsel informed Jerry Sandusky that he is not
welcome on our campus," Penn State spokeswoman AnneMarie Mountz
said in an e-mail to Reuters on Wednesday.
A grand jury report detailing the accusations said that a
graduate assistant with the football team witnessed Sandusky
assaulting a boy in the team's showers in 2002.
Sandusky professed his innocence on Monday, saying he is
not a pedophile, but admitting he showered with young boys.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher and Ernest Schreyder, writing
by Ros Krasny; editing by Chris Wilson)