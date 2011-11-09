* Coach Paterno complied with letter of law, experts say
* Pennsylvania tightened abuse reporting rules in 2007
* Two Penn State officials could exploit loophole
By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Nov 8 When Pennsylvania toughened up
its child-abuse reporting law four years ago, the idea was to
compel adults to take action when they suspected wrongdoing.
But even under the higher standard, Penn State University
football coach Joe Paterno, who said on Wednesday he will
retire because of a child-abuse scandal focused on one of his
former assistant coaches, apparently will not face criminal
liability. [ID:nN1E7A80Z5]
Legal experts also said two university officials charged
with failing to report the suspected abuse potentially have a
strong defense. The officials could rely on a loophole in the
old law that could excuse their alleged silence.
In the scandal, one of Paterno's former assistants, Jerry
Sandusky, has been charged with sexually abusing eight boys
over a decade.
On one occasion, in 2002, a graduate student said he saw
Sandusky sexually abusing a naked boy in a campus locker room
and reported the incident to Paterno, according to a grand jury
report. Paterno, 84, in turn informed athletic director Timothy
Curley and a week and a half later, university finance official
Gary Schultz also heard about the allegations.
Curley and Schultz have been charged with failing to report
the incident and also face perjury charges. Lawyers for the two
men have said their clients are innocent. Paterno, who could
not be reached for comment, has not been charged.
Under Pennsylvania's Child Protective Services Law, a wide
range of professionals who come in contact with children and
have a "reasonable cause to suspect" that a child in the care
of their organization has been abused are required to report it
or face criminal charges.
The law was tightened in 2007 after a 2005 grand jury
report into a sexual abuse scandal at the Catholic archdiocese
of Philadelphia. That report revealed that pastors of parishes
knew of incidents of child sexual abuse by priests.
But because the pastors did not hear from the children
directly, they did not report the incidents because they had
been advised they were not required to, according to Frank
Cervone, executive director for the Support Center for Child
Advocates.
At that point, the legislature intervened and the law no
longer requires the child to come forward.
In the case of Curley and Schultz, the toughened standards
may not make a difference because the events occurred in 2002,
before the changes were made to the law. As a result, Curley
and Schultz may argue they had no legal duty to report the
allegations because the child did not report the offense to
them, said Cathleen Palm, executive director of Protect Our
Children Committee.
"It is possible that we now know was a major loophole in
our law was at play in this particular case," Palm said.
According to the grand jury report, Paterno called Curley
the day after hearing the allegations from the eyewitness.
About a week and a half later, the eyewitness was called to a
meeting with Curley and Schultz where he recounted what he had
seen.
Under that version of events, Paterno appeared to fulfill
his obligation under the law, Cervone said.
"A subordinate can discharge his mandatory reporting
responsibility by reporting to his boss," Cervone said.
At a news conference on Monday, Pennsylvania Attorney
General Linda Kelly appeared to back up that view when she said
that Paterno is not a target of its investigation.
"He had a responsibility to report the incident to the
school authorities and he did it," said Kelly.
While Paterno appeared to fulfill his legal duty after
being told about the locker room incident, that should not end
the scrutiny of Paterno's actions, Palm said.
"The question then becomes: should he have then either
asked them if they filed a report or should he have made the
call himself?" Palm said.
The law does not address that question, she said.
