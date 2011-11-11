STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Nov 11 Penn State University said on Friday it had put assistant coach Mike McQueary on administrative leave amid a child sex abuse scandal and alleged cover-up at the institution.

McQueary testified before a grand jury that he saw former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky allegedly rape a child in a campus locker room in 2002 and said he reported the incident to then head coach Joe Paterno. Sandusky was charged on Saturday.

The university had said "multiple threats" had been made against McQueary. Many Penn State fans have said it is unfair that Paterno was dismissed and that McQueary was not.

Paterno said he was told in 2002 that Sandusky engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior with a young boy. He told his boss, but did not call the police. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, writing by Michelle Nichols, editing by Jackie Frank)