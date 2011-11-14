* New York charity contacts Pennsylvania over Sandusky

By Edith Honan

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov 14 A New York-based charity was investigating on Monday whether it sent disadvantaged children for vacations at the home of Jerry Sandusky -- a former Penn State University assistant football coach charged with child sex abuse.

News reports from about a decade ago -- related to the promotion of Sandusky's memoir "Touched" -- mentioned that Sandusky and his wife Dottie served as volunteer hosts for children from The Fresh Air Fund for several years.

The Fresh Air Fund, founded in 1877, sends disadvantaged New York City children to camps and volunteer host families in 13 U.S. states and Canada for "free summer experiences," according to its website.

"We have contacted the Pennsylvania authorities to report any Fresh Air involvement," Andrea Kotuk, spokeswoman for The Fresh Air Fund, told Reuters. "We're going through records."

Sandusky was charged on Nov. 5 with sexually abusing eight young boys over more than a decade. Prosecutors said he met all his alleged victims through the nonprofit Second Mile program for disadvantaged youth he founded in 1977.

The Second Mile program said it cut ties with Sandusky in 2008. The longtime head of the charity resigned on Monday and hired a new legal team as it prepared for what experts say is an inevitable flurry of civil litigation. [ID:nN1E7AD0WG]

Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former finance official Gary Schultz have been charged with failing to report an incident after revered football coach Joe Paterno told them in 2002 that an assistant saw Sandusky being sexually inappropriate with a boy in a campus locker room.

Sandusky, Curley and Schultz have all denied the charges.

Paterno was fired last week, as was Penn State President Graham Spanier.

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania attorney general declined to comment on possible links between Sandusky and The Fresh Air Fund, and a spokesman for the New York attorney general was not immediately available. (Writing by Michelle Nichols; editing by Mohammad Zargham)